Kinetik Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Kinetik has a payout ratio of 132.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kinetik to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 146.3%.

Shares of KNTK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 320,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,693. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.26 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 31,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,458,380 shares in the company, valued at $108,938,970. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,015,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,428,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kinetik by 1,445.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 329,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,566,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $5,359,000.

KNTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

