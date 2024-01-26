Signaturefd LLC Has $727,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth about $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

BNS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.40. 1,272,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BNS. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

