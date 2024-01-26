Signaturefd LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.11. 1,370,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,645. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.7 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.