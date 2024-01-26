Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

PNC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.60. The company had a trading volume of 998,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,847. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.75 and a 200-day moving average of $131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $167.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

