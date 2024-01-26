Signaturefd LLC Buys 561 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,880,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,475,000 after purchasing an additional 431,350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CHT stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 67,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,078. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.16. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

