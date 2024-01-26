Signaturefd LLC Has $858,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Jabil by 93.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,791,000 after purchasing an additional 267,049 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Jabil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $2,046,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $2,046,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.22. 927,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.79. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.16 and a 52 week high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

