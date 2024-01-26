Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $391.40. 497,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,167. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $402.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.72.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 80.82% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.50.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

