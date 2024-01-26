CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in CGI by 19.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CGI by 24.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after buying an additional 52,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,121,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,228,000 after buying an additional 139,979 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,342,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. 49.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.21. The stock had a trading volume of 111,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $110.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

