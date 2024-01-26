Signaturefd LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,248 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. 598,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,793. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

