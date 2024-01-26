Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $22.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

