Signaturefd LLC Has $819,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,029,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 372,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.96. 3,851,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,117 shares of company stock worth $7,284,034. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

