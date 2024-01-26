Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $24.37 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,583 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $24,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,656 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,021,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,452. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.