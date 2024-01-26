Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,655 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.20. 7,242,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,692,697. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

