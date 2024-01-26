CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,747 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $27,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in CSX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

CSX Stock Up 1.1 %

CSX traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 21,484,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,891,099. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.