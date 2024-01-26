Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $23,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 139.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.67. 638,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.62.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

