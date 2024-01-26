Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,476,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,692 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $22,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.54. 6,318,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,818,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Insider Activity

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

