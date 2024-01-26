Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 24,293 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $30,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,184,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

