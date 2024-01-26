Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 24,293 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,293 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $30,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $169,744,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,584,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,564,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Unilever Price Performance
Shares of UL stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,184,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.