Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $23.59 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $23,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $301.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,018. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.36.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

