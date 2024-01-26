Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $26.07 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $26,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,241,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,610,884. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

