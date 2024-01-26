Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Energy Transfer worth $22,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.47. 16,083,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,138,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

