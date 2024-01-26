Corient Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $27,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.07. 1,329,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.13. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $267.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.