Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $31.94 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $31,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

VRSK stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.15. 713,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,115. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.09 and its 200 day moving average is $236.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.74 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

