Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $25.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $25,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.09. 718,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,972. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.98 and a 1-year high of $81.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.