Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 704,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $29,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $46.84. 2,880,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,084,612. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

