BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Decreased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 468,643 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $26,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 296.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,833.33.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $61.97. 1,451,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

