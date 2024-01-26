Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $33.24 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 428.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,733 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $131,538,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock remained flat at $100.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,053,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.