Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $31.20 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Melius raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.6 %

FedEx stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.08. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

