Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 991 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $33,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,651. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

