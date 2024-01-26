Corient Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 450.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,115 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after buying an additional 3,668,418 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,049. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

