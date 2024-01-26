The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,021 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $34,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $130.80. 3,077,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,724. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.25. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

