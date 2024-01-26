Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 585,225 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 126.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,225 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.59% of Victory Capital worth $34,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Victory Capital by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 90,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Victory Capital by 14.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 566,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.59. 183,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.49 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.