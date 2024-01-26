Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $144.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BX. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Get Blackstone alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $451,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.