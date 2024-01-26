MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Sells $86,718.00 in Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 72,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $86,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,053,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 121,689 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $144,809.91.

On Monday, January 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 1,125,549 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $1,564,513.11.

On Thursday, January 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 16,733 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $21,585.57.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 5,016 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $6,570.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 29,969 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $45,253.19.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 38,141 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $64,458.29.

On Monday, January 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 51,891 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $99,630.72.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $84,000.00.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery ( NASDAQ:LIFW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $68.00 by ($69.06). MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 268.17%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palantir Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSP Recovery by 317.5% during the third quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSP Recovery by 36.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,369,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,836 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MSP Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

