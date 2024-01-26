A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CEO Sells $123,590.27 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $123,590.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dhrupad Trivedi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A10 Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, December 6th, Dhrupad Trivedi sold 15,729 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $199,915.59.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 402,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,665. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.