Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $347,200.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $139.42. 1,800,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,074. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.12.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after acquiring an additional 726,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

