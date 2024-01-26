A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker Sells 1,375 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $19,291.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,101.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ATEN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 402,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.12.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 44.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Recommended Stories

