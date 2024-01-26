Robert F. Williamson III Buys 22,134 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 22,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 0.49 per share, for a total transaction of 10,845.66. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 37,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CATX traded up 0.11 on Friday, hitting 0.63. 3,283,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.21 and a 52 week high of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.04. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of 2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,508,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CATX. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on Perspective Therapeutics

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.