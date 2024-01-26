Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) CFO Scott B. Flaherty Sells 255 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $12,783.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,925.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. 5,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $60.70.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

