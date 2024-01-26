NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) CFO Scott Allen Kingsley Purchases 1,000 Shares

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,397. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $132.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NBTB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

