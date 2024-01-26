Bernice Bell Sells 10,000 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AGNC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,269,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,847,917. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,347,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,695,000 after buying an additional 523,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,098,000 after buying an additional 402,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,873,000 after buying an additional 334,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

