Insider Selling: MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Major Shareholder Sells 121,689 Shares of Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 121,689 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $144,809.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,896,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,017,286.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 72,265 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $86,718.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 1,125,549 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $1,564,513.11.

On Thursday, January 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 16,733 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $21,585.57.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 5,016 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $6,570.96.

On Friday, January 12th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 29,969 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $45,253.19.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 38,141 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $64,458.29.

On Monday, January 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 51,891 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $99,630.72.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 40,000 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

Shares of MSP Recovery stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 490,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery ( NASDAQ:LIFW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $68.00 by ($69.06). MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 268.17%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $193,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

