Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells 13,655 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $570.42. 12,755,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.61. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.