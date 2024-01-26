Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells 13,655 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $570.42. 12,755,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $438.61. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
