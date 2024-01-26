WEMIX (WEMIX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $853.20 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $853.20 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00005717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 951,192,150 coins and its circulating supply is 356,434,698 coins. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

