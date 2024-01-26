inSure DeFi Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $103.14 million and $210,451.22 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017496 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00020753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,852.12 or 0.99958147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011185 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00208736 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00376912 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $102,467.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

