Orchid 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.62 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0944 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $92.43 million and approximately $15.62 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00017496 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00020753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,852.12 or 0.99958147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011185 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00208736 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09294336 USD and is up 6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $3,596,192.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

