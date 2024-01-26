SouthState Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the bank on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

SouthState has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

SouthState Stock Up 4.3 %

SSB stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.48. 689,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,407. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. SouthState has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $419.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 65.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after buying an additional 3,528,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SouthState by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,666,000 after acquiring an additional 300,359 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SSB shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

