IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMG

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.26. 747,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,075. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.1406639 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.