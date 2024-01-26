Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) versus Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2.55% 23.34% 4.99% Sweetgreen -24.60% -25.18% -14.63%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.44 billion 0.49 $99.05 million $3.93 19.50 Sweetgreen $470.11 million 2.51 -$190.44 million ($1.20) -8.74

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Sweetgreen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Sweetgreen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 4 2 0 2.00 Sweetgreen 1 4 5 0 2.40

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus target price of $87.56, indicating a potential upside of 14.23%. Sweetgreen has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 31.55%. Given Sweetgreen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Sweetgreen on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services. Its gift shop offers various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, food, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

