Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$82.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting C$66.39. 557,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,266. The stock has a market cap of C$32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.23. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 13.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.5525188 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.543 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total transaction of C$371,350.00. In other news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.27, for a total value of C$371,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.98, for a total value of C$215,562.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,633. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.