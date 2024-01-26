HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $29.09. The company had a trading volume of 136,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,364. The firm has a market cap of $505.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. HomeTrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

